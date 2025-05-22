← Company Directory
Andes Technology
Andes Technology Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Taiwan package at Andes Technology totals NT$965K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Andes Technology's total compensation packages. Last updated: 5/22/2025

Median Package
company icon
Andes Technology
Software Engineer
Hsin-chu, TP, Taiwan
Total per year
NT$965K
Level
Junior
Base
NT$965K
Stock (/yr)
NT$0
Bonus
NT$0
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
0 Years
What are the career levels at Andes Technology?

NT$5.01M

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Andes Technology in Taiwan sits at a yearly total compensation of NT$1,883,414. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Andes Technology for the Software Engineer role in Taiwan is NT$1,098,586.

