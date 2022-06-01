← Company Directory
Andersen
Andersen Salaries

Andersen's salary ranges from $24,731 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst in Belarus at the low-end to $99,500 for a Financial Analyst in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Andersen. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Software Engineer
Median $51.2K

Backend Software Engineer

Accountant
$71.6K
Business Analyst
$24.7K

Financial Analyst
$99.5K
Information Technologist (IT)
$40.2K
Product Designer
$26.5K
Project Manager
$52.5K
Sales
$76.5K
Venture Capitalist
$80.9K
Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Andersen is Financial Analyst at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $99,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Andersen is $52,547.

