Andersen
    Andersen is an international custom healthcare software development company with a strong focus on technology-intensive industries. Since its founding in 2007, the company has opened 10+ development centers and 10+ sales offices around the world. More than 2,700 highly qualified specialists work on the development, customization, and integration of corporate IT solutions and web and mobile applications. Andersen has completed over 950 projects and received hundreds of positive reviews from customers around the world. Today, the company is working on over 250 projects. Our technology stack includes .NET, C#, Java, Python, PHP, Node.js, TypeScript, Golang, C++, JavaScript, Angular, React.js, Vue.js, HTML, CSS, Java (Android), Swift/Objective C (iOS), React Native, and more. We also offer manual and automated testing, business and data analysis, UI/UX design services, DevOps services, IT security management, and L1, L2, L3 support.

    https://andersenlab.com
    2007
    2,250
    $500M-$1B
