Anaconda
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Backend Software Engineer

Anaconda Backend Software Engineer Salaries

The median Backend Software Engineer compensation in Germany package at Anaconda totals €101K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Anaconda's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Median Package
company icon
Anaconda
Software Engineer
Berlin, BE, Germany
Total per year
€101K
Level
Mid Level
Base
€101K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€0
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
6 Years
What are the career levels at Anaconda?

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Backend Software Engineer at Anaconda in Germany sits at a yearly total compensation of €117,064. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Anaconda for the Backend Software Engineer role in Germany is €99,123.

Other Resources