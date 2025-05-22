Amrock Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in United States at Amrock ranges from $91.8K per year for L1 to $113K per year for L2. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $107K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Amrock's total compensation packages. Last updated: 5/22/2025

Average Compensation By Level Add Comp Compare Levels

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus L1 Associate Software Engineer (Entry Level) $91.8K $86.4K $286 $5K L2 Software Engineer $113K $101K $2.5K $9K L3 Senior Software Engineer $ -- $ -- $ -- $ -- L4 Staff Software Engineer $ -- $ -- $ -- $ --

$160K Get Paid, Not Played We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions

​ Table Filter Subscribe Add Add Comp Add Compensation

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( USD ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus No salaries found Unlock by Adding Your Salary! Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data. ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,***

HR / Recruiting? Create an interactive offer

Contribute

What's the vesting schedule at Amrock ?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More → Enter Your Email Enter Your Email Subscribe This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Included Titles Submit New Title