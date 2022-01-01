← Company Directory
Zoopla
Zoopla Salaries

Zoopla's salary ranges from $92,995 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $140,310 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Zoopla. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
Median $93K
Data Scientist
$137K
Product Manager
$118K
Software Engineering Manager
$140K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Zoopla is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $140,310. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Zoopla is $127,367.

