Ampere
Ampere Salaries

Ampere's salary ranges from $116,200 in total compensation per year for a Project Manager in Switzerland at the low-end to $351,750 for a Human Resources in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Ampere. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Human Resources
$352K
Project Manager
$116K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Ampere is Human Resources at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $351,750. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ampere is $233,975.

