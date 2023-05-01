AMIRI is a luxury menswear and womenswear brand founded in 2014 by Mike Amiri, an LA native with a background in handcrafting stage pieces for rock stars. The brand combines refined craftsmanship with LA's skate and street culture, offering deconstructed, hand-embellished denim jeans, leather jackets, flannel shirting, and graphic tee-shirts. AMIRI presents a collection bi-annually at Paris Fashion Week and is available from renowned retailers worldwide. Each garment is a labor of love, cut from the finest fabrics, and produced in majority in LA. Mike Amiri has been a member of the CFDA since 2018 and has received several nominations and awards for his work.