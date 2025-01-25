All Data Science Manager Salaries
Data Science Manager compensation in United States at American Express ranges from $158K per year for Band 35 to $217K per year for Band 40. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $175K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for American Express's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Band 30
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Band 35
$158K
$139K
$0
$18.7K
Band 40
$217K
$175K
$8.4K
$33K
Band 45
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
