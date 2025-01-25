← Company Directory
American Express
  • Salaries
  • Business Analyst

  • All Business Analyst Salaries

American Express Business Analyst Salaries

Business Analyst compensation in India at American Express ranges from ₹2.34M per year for Band 30 to ₹2.48M per year for Business Analyst. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹2.27M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for American Express's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Band 30
Associate Business Analyst
₹2.34M
₹2.18M
₹0
₹166K
Business Analyst
₹2.48M
₹2.26M
₹0
₹221K
Band 35
Senior Business Analyst
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Lead Business Analyst
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
What are the career levels at American Express?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Business Analyst at American Express in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹3,254,623. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at American Express for the Business Analyst role in India is ₹2,298,414.

