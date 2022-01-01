← Company Directory
Alteryx
Alteryx Salaries

Alteryx's salary ranges from $130,650 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist at the low-end to $396,975 for a Marketing at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Alteryx. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Software Engineer
Software Engineer $177K
Senior Software Engineer $218K
Lead Software Engineer $256K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $216K
Sales
Median $210K

Software Engineering Manager
Median $237K
Accountant
$235K
Customer Service
$171K
Data Scientist
$131K
Financial Analyst
$162K
Human Resources
$205K
Management Consultant
$147K
Marketing
$397K
Program Manager
$234K
Project Manager
$190K
Sales Engineer
$282K
Solution Architect
$151K
Vesting Schedule

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.4%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Alteryx, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.4% vests in the 3rd-year (33.40% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Alteryx is Marketing at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $396,975. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Alteryx is $210,000.

