Allica Bank Salaries

Allica Bank's salary ranges from $46,859 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist in India at the low-end to $47,819 for a Software Engineer in United Kingdom at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Allica Bank. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Data Scientist
$46.9K
Software Engineer
$47.8K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Allica Bank is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $47,819. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Allica Bank is $47,339.

