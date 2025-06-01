← Company Directory
Align Technology
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Align Technology Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Germany package at Align Technology totals €99.3K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Align Technology's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/1/2025

Median Package
company icon
Align Technology
Software Engineer
Darmstadt, HE, Germany
Total per year
€99.3K
Level
L7
Base
€89.4K
Stock (/yr)
€9.9K
Bonus
€0
Years at company
5 Years
Years exp
10 Years
What are the career levels at Align Technology?

€146K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve €27.5K+ (sometimes €275K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Align Technology in Germany sits at a yearly total compensation of €133,804. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Align Technology for the Software Engineer role in Germany is €89,746.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Align Technology

Related Companies

  • Blackbaud
  • Dexcom
  • ManTech
  • ResMed
  • Varian Medical Systems
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources