Alachisoft was founded in 1996 as a software development services company under the name Diyatech. In 2003, we transitioned to a product company and now offer four enterprise level products sold in the United States, Great Britain and in over 20 other countries. Built on a profitable, revenue-funded model, Alachisoft delivers consistent year-over-year growth. This growth is achieved by upgrading our products to meet market needs, particularly for high transaction industries, by integrating new and emerging technologies and by supporting new use cases. This in turn results in continuously adding satisfied marquee brands, small-midsize organizations and global leaders to our customer portfolio.