AKQA
AKQA Salaries

AKQA's salary ranges from $12,040 in total compensation per year for a Product Design Manager in Sweden at the low-end to $129,350 for a Software Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of AKQA. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Business Analyst
$81.8K
Copywriter
$63.8K
Marketing
$119K

Product Designer
Median $65K
Product Design Manager
$12K
Project Manager
$112K
Software Engineer
$129K
Software Engineering Manager
$106K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at AKQA is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $129,350. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at AKQA is $93,899.

