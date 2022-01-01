← Company Directory
Inmar
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Inmar Salaries

Inmar's salary ranges from $79,600 in total compensation per year for a Human Resources at the low-end to $224,400 for a Marketing at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Inmar. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Data Science Manager
$188K
Data Scientist
$110K
Financial Analyst
$86.7K

Career Transition to Software Engineering

Is 30 years old too late to switch careers to Software Engineering? I have seen young kids 23 years of age starting from Software Engineer-I and become Principal Engineer or Engineering Manager by 30-31. 
If I become SE-I now, is there a way to catch up soon for the time I have lost so that I can be the VP/CXO in late 30s or early 40s? Am I too late?
#enginee...

54 47
54 47
Human Resources
$79.6K
Marketing
$224K
Product Manager
$147K
Software Engineer
$129K
Software Engineering Manager
$159K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Inmar is Marketing at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $224,400. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Inmar is $137,820.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Inmar

Related Companies

  • HCSS
  • Caissa
  • Fast Enterprises
  • CitiusTech
  • J.D. Power
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources