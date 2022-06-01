← Company Directory
Ag Processing
    Ag Processing Inc a cooperative (AGP®) is a farmer-owned cooperative engaged in the procurement, processing, marketing, and transportation of grains and grain products.Since its formation in 1983, AGP has been committed to the success of its owners. Today, that is over 150 member cooperatives representing over 200,000 farmers throughout the United States. AGP operates ten soybean processing plants including six plants in Iowa, located at Eagle Grove, Emmetsburg, Manning, Mason City, Sergeant Bluff, and Sheldon. Other AGP processing plants are located at Dawson, Minnesota, St. Joseph, Missouri, Hastings, Nebraska, and Aberdeen, South Dakota. AGP also operates four soybean oil refineries, three biodiesel production facilities, and one deep water export facility in Washington state. AGP's Mission is to serve local cooperatives and agricultural producer-owners by performing the primary business functions of acquisition, processing, and marketing of agricultural products.

    http://www.agp.com
    1983
    990
    Other Resources