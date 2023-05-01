← Company Directory
Adore Me
    • About

    Adore Me is a lingerie company that was founded in 2011 to help women buy bras online. They have since become the first major online player in lingerie and introduced inclusive sizing. They launched a logistics center in 2017 and became profitable that same year. They offer a try-at-home shopping service and have launched satellite brands. They have also implemented an affordable sustainability model to make sustainable clothing available to all consumers. Adore Me believes fashion can be a force for good for everyone.

    http://www.adoreme.com
    Website
    2011
    Year Founded
    351
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

