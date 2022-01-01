← Company Directory
Administrate
Administrate Salaries

Administrate's salary ranges from $44,775 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) at the low-end to $63,739 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Administrate. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Software Engineer
Median $63.7K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Information Technologist (IT)
$44.8K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Administrate is Software Engineer with a yearly total compensation of $63,739. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Administrate is $54,257.

