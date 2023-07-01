← Company Directory
Activeloop
Top Insights
    • About

    Activeloop is a company that is developing Deep Lake, a data lake specifically designed for deep learning applications. Deep Lake efficiently manages data for deep learning and seamlessly connects unstructured data to machine learning models. Activeloop offers an open-source package component that enables data streaming, scalable machine learning pipelines, and dataset version control for distributed workloads. Their Deep Lake platform allows companies to easily access, visualize, and enhance their datasets to create high-quality models. Activeloop's technology is trusted by renowned companies such as Google, Waymo, Intel, and Yale. The company's founding team consists of experts from Princeton, Stanford, Google, and Tesla, and they have received support from Y Combinator.

    https://activeloop.ai
    Website
    2018
    Year Founded
    31
    # of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

