AAC Technologies Salaries

AAC Technologies's salary ranges from $122,500 in total compensation per year for a Technical Program Manager at the low-end to $168,300 for a Project Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of AAC Technologies. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Project Manager
$168K
Technical Program Manager
$123K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at AAC Technologies is Project Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $168,300. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at AAC Technologies is $145,400.

