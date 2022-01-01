← Company Directory
A123 Systems
A123 Systems Salaries

A123 Systems's salary ranges from $29,850 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $149,250 for a Data Scientist at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of A123 Systems. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Chemical Engineer
$126K
Data Scientist
$149K
Software Engineer
$29.9K

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At A123 Systems, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at A123 Systems is Data Scientist at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $149,250. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at A123 Systems is $125,625.

