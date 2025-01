3ICE is a new and independent 3-on-3 professional ice hockey league in North America, designed to provide fans with speed, skill, and excitement. Each game consists of two 8-minute periods with a running clock, penalty shots only, and no long intermissions or video reviews. The inaugural season-tour will take place in 2022 with 8 teams, each visiting each tour-city and playing each other in a bracket-style format to determine a champion at each stop.