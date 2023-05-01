← Company Directory
14th Round
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about 14th Round that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    14TH ROUND is a design and technology company specializing in building top cannabis brands. Their diverse team has expertise in industrial design, electronics engineering, graphic design, packaging design, and all aspects of the cannabis industry. They guide clients from idea to product launch with deep insight into extraction, operations, manufacturing, retail, and regulations. Their advanced vaporization devices and strong brand support have made them a dominant force in the industry since the early days of legalization.

    14thrnd.com
    Website
    2018
    Year Founded
    126
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for 14th Round

    Related Companies

    • Amazon
    • Dropbox
    • Tesla
    • LinkedIn
    • Uber
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources