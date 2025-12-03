Directori d'empreses
Yext
  • Salaris
  • Científic de Dades

  • Tots els Salaris de Científic de Dades

Yext Científic de Dades Salaris

La compensació de Científic de Dades in United States a Yext oscil·la entre $171K per year per a T4 i $303K per year per a T5. El paquet de compensació year mitjà in United States totalitza $171K. Visualitza el desglossament de salari base, accions i bonus dels paquets de compensació total de Yext. Última actualització: 12/3/2025

Mitjana Compensació per Nivell
Nom del Nivell
Total
Base
Accions
Bonus
T2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
T3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
T4
$171K
$171K
$0
$0
T5
$303K
$230K
$72.5K
$0
Últimes Enviaments de Salaris
Empresa

Ubicació | Data

Nom del Nivell

Etiqueta

Anys d'Experiència

Total / A l'Empresa

Compensació Total

Base | Accions (any) | Bonus
Calendari d'Adquisició

25%

ANY 1

25%

ANY 2

25%

ANY 3

25%

ANY 4

Tipus d'Accions
RSU

A Yext, RSUs estan subjectes a un calendari d'adquisició de 4 anys:

  • 25% s'adquireix en el 1st-ANY (25.00% anual)

  • 25% s'adquireix en el 2nd-ANY (6.25% trimestral)

  • 25% s'adquireix en el 3rd-ANY (6.25% trimestral)

  • 25% s'adquireix en el 4th-ANY (6.25% trimestral)



PMF

El paquet salarial més alt reportat per a un Científic de Dades a Yext in United States és una compensació total anual de $305,000. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Yext per al rol de Científic de Dades in United States és $171,000.

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/yext/salaries/data-scientist.md.