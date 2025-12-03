La compensació de Científic de Dades in United States a Yext oscil·la entre $171K per year per a T4 i $303K per year per a T5. El paquet de compensació year mitjà in United States totalitza $171K. Visualitza el desglossament de salari base, accions i bonus dels paquets de compensació total de Yext. Última actualització: 12/3/2025
Nom del Nivell
Total
Base
Accions
Bonus
T2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
T3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
T4
$171K
$171K
$0
$0
T5
$303K
$230K
$72.5K
$0
Empresa
Nom del Nivell
Anys d'Experiència
Compensació Total
No s'han trobat salaris
25%
ANY 1
25%
ANY 2
25%
ANY 3
25%
ANY 4
A Yext, RSUs estan subjectes a un calendari d'adquisició de 4 anys:
25% s'adquireix en el 1st-ANY (25.00% anual)
25% s'adquireix en el 2nd-ANY (6.25% trimestral)
25% s'adquireix en el 3rd-ANY (6.25% trimestral)
25% s'adquireix en el 4th-ANY (6.25% trimestral)
