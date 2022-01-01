Directori d'empreses
Ultimate Software
Hi treballes? Reivindica la teva empresa

Ultimate Software Salaris

El salari de Ultimate Software oscil·la entre $70,745 en compensació total anual per a un Tecnòleg de la Informació (TI) a la banda baixa fins a $189,945 per a un Científic de Dades a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Ultimate Software. Darrera actualització: 9/21/2025

$160K

Cobra el Que Vals, No et Deixin Enrere

Hem negociat milers d'ofertes i aconseguim regularment increments de 30.000$+ (de vegades 300.000$+). Fes negociar el teu salari o el teu currículum revisat per experts reals: reclutadors que ho fan cada dia.

Enginyer de Programari
Median $110K
Analista de Negoci
$99.5K
Científic de Dades
$190K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

67 10
67 10
Tecnòleg de la Informació (TI)
$70.7K
Dissenyador de Producte
$76.9K
Gestor de Producte
$184K
No trobes el teu càrrec?

Cerca tots els salaris a la nostra pàgina de compensació o afegeix el teu salari per ajudar a desbloquejar la pàgina.


PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a Ultimate Software és Científic de Dades at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $189,945. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Ultimate Software és $104,875.

Feines destacades

    No s'han trobat feines destacades per a Ultimate Software

Empreses relacionades

  • Esri
  • Welcome
  • OnPrem Solution Partners
  • Cloudwick
  • Genesys
  • Veure totes les empreses ➜

Altres recursos