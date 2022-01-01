Directori d'Empreses
Tower Research Capital
Tower Research Capital Salaris

El rang de salaris de Tower Research Capital varia de $53,765 en compensació total anual per a Gerent d'Enginyeria de Programari a l'extrem inferior a $299,700 per a Científic de Dades a l'extrem superior. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Tower Research Capital. Última actualització: 8/25/2025

$160K

Enginyer de Programari
Median $57.5K

Enginyer de programari backend

Enginyer de programari full-stack

Analista de Negocis
$104K
Científic de Dades
$300K

Analista Financer
$133K
Tecnòleg de la Informació (TI)
$131K
Gerent d'Enginyeria de Programari
$53.8K
PMF

Den højest betalende rolle rapporteret hos Tower Research Capital er Científic de Dades at the Common Range Average level med en årlig samlet kompensation på $299,700. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den mediane årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Tower Research Capital er $117,563.

