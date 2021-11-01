Directori d'Empreses
Toshiba
Treballes aquí? Reclama la teva empresa

Toshiba Salaris

El rang de salaris de Toshiba varia de $30,845 en compensació total anual per a Gerent de Programa Tècnic a l'extrem inferior a $208,035 per a Vendes a l'extrem superior. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Toshiba. Última actualització: 8/20/2025

$160K

Cobra, no et deixis enganyar

Hem negociat milers d'ofertes i aconseguim regularment augments de més de 30.000 $ (a vegades més de 300.000 $).Fes que et negociïn el salari o el teu currículum revisat pels veritables experts: reclutadors que ho fan diàriament.

Científic de Dades
Median $119K
Desenvolupament de Negocis
$152K
Enginyer de Maquinari
$43.5K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

60 9
60 9
Enginyer Mecànic
$115K
Gerent de Programa
$136K
Gerent de Projecte
$118K
Vendes
$208K
Enginyer de Programari
$38K
Gerent d'Enginyeria de Programari
$189K
Gerent de Programa Tècnic
$30.8K
Falta el teu títol?

Cerca tots els salaris a la nostra pàgina de compensació o afegeix el teu salari per ajudar a desbloquejar la pàgina.


PMF

The highest paying role reported at Toshiba is Vendes at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $208,035. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Toshiba is $118,139.

Feines destacades

    No s'han trobat feines destacades per a Toshiba

Empreses relacionades

  • ECI
  • Speridian Technologies
  • ConvergeOne
  • Avanade
  • Arcesium
  • Veure totes les empreses ➜

Altres recursos