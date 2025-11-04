Directori d'empreses
ThoughtWorks
ThoughtWorks Gestor de Producte Salaris

La compensació de Gestor de Producte in India a ThoughtWorks oscil·la entre ₹2.78M per year per a Senior Product Manager i ₹7.17M per year per a Principal Product Manager. El paquet de compensació year mitjà in India totalitza ₹3.46M. Visualitza el desglossament de salari base, accions i bonus dels paquets de compensació total de ThoughtWorks. Última actualització: 11/4/2025

Product Manager
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Senior Product Manager
₹2.78M
₹2.78M
₹0
₹0
Lead Product Manager
₹5.2M
₹5.2M
₹0
₹0
Principal Product Manager
₹7.17M
₹6.72M
₹452K
₹0
Block logo
+₹5.02M
Robinhood logo
+₹7.71M
Stripe logo
+₹1.73M
Datadog logo
+₹3.03M
Verily logo
+₹1.91M
Quins són els nivells professionals a ThoughtWorks?

PMF

El paquet salarial més alt reportat per a un Gestor de Producte a ThoughtWorks in India és una compensació total anual de ₹7,369,842. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a ThoughtWorks per al rol de Gestor de Producte in India és ₹3,455,685.

