La compensació de Gestor de Producte in India a ThoughtWorks oscil·la entre ₹2.78M per year per a Senior Product Manager i ₹7.17M per year per a Principal Product Manager. El paquet de compensació year mitjà in India totalitza ₹3.46M. Visualitza el desglossament de salari base, accions i bonus dels paquets de compensació total de ThoughtWorks. Última actualització: 11/4/2025
Nom del Nivell
Total
Base
Accions
Bonus
Product Manager
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Senior Product Manager
₹2.78M
₹2.78M
₹0
₹0
Lead Product Manager
₹5.2M
₹5.2M
₹0
₹0
Principal Product Manager
₹7.17M
₹6.72M
₹452K
₹0
Empresa
Nom del Nivell
Anys d'Experiència
Compensació Total
|No s'han trobat salaris
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***