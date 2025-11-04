La compensació de Dissenyador de Producte in United States a ThoughtWorks totalitza $136K per year per a Senior Product Designer. El paquet de compensació year mitjà in United States totalitza $81.8K. Visualitza el desglossament de salari base, accions i bonus dels paquets de compensació total de ThoughtWorks. Última actualització: 11/4/2025
Nom del Nivell
Total
Base
Accions
Bonus
Product Designer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Product Designer
$136K
$136K
$0
$0
Lead Product Designer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Principal Product Designer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Empresa
Nom del Nivell
Anys d'Experiència
Compensació Total
|No s'han trobat salaris
