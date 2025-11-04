Directori d'empreses
ThoughtWorks
Hi treballes? Reivindica la teva empresa
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaris
  • Dissenyador de Producte

  • Tots els Salaris de Dissenyador de Producte

ThoughtWorks Dissenyador de Producte Salaris

La compensació de Dissenyador de Producte in United States a ThoughtWorks totalitza $136K per year per a Senior Product Designer. El paquet de compensació year mitjà in United States totalitza $81.8K. Visualitza el desglossament de salari base, accions i bonus dels paquets de compensació total de ThoughtWorks. Última actualització: 11/4/2025

Mitjana Compensació per Nivell
Afegir CompComparar Nivells
Nom del Nivell
Total
Base
Accions
Bonus
Product Designer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Product Designer
$136K
$136K
$0
$0
Lead Product Designer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Principal Product Designer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Veure 1 Més Nivells
Afegir CompComparar Nivells
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Últimes Enviaments de Salaris
AfegirAfegir CompAfegir Compensació

Empresa

Ubicació | Data

Nom del Nivell

Etiqueta

Anys d'Experiència

Total / A l'Empresa

Compensació Total

Base | Accions (any) | Bonus
No s'han trobat salaris
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Exportar DadesVeure Ofertes de Feina

Contribuir
Quins són els nivells professionals a ThoughtWorks?

Rebre Salaris Verificats a la teva Safata d'Entrada

Subscriu-te a ofertes Dissenyador de Producte verificades.Rebràs el desglossament dels detalls de compensació per correu electrònic. Més Informació

Aquest lloc està protegit per reCAPTCHA i per la Política de Privacitat i els Termes del Servei de Google s'apliquen.

Títols inclosos

Enviar nou títol

Dissenyador UX

PMF

El paquet salarial més alt reportat per a un Dissenyador de Producte a ThoughtWorks in United States és una compensació total anual de $180,000. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a ThoughtWorks per al rol de Dissenyador de Producte in United States és $120,000.

Feines destacades

    No s'han trobat feines destacades per a ThoughtWorks

Empreses relacionades

  • EPAM Systems
  • Cognizant
  • FactSet
  • Gartner
  • CSG
  • Veure totes les empreses ➜

Altres recursos