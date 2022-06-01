Directori d'empreses
Teachers Pay Teachers
Teachers Pay Teachers Salaris

El salari de Teachers Pay Teachers oscil·la entre $180,000 en compensació total anual per a un Dissenyador de Producte a la banda baixa fins a $220,000 per a un Gestor de Producte a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Teachers Pay Teachers. Darrera actualització: 9/20/2025

$160K

Enginyer de Programari
Median $200K

Enginyer de Software Full-Stack

Dissenyador de Producte
Median $180K
Gestor de Producte
Median $220K

Reclutador
$191K
Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari
$210K
PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a Teachers Pay Teachers és Gestor de Producte amb una compensació total anual de $220,000. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Teachers Pay Teachers és $200,000.

