La compensació de Enginyer de Software Backend in United States a Roche totalitza $213K per year per a Senior Software Engineer. El paquet de compensació year mitjà in United States totalitza $216K. Visualitza el desglossament de salari base, accions i bonus dels paquets de compensació total de Roche. Última actualització: 10/8/2025
Nom del Nivell
Total
Base
Accions ()
Bonus
Software Engineer I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Software Engineer
$213K
$184K
$6.7K
$22.3K
Staff Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Empresa
Nom del Nivell
Anys d'Experiència
Compensació Total
|No s'han trobat salaris
