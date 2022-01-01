Roche Salaris

Directori d'empreses
El salari de Roche oscil·la entre $19,638 en compensació total anual per a un Servei al Client a la banda baixa fins a $331,500 per a un Desenvolupament Corporatiu a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Roche. Darrera actualització: 9/18/2025

$160K

Enginyer de Programari
Software Engineer I $137K
Senior Software Engineer $200K
Staff Software Engineer $200K
Principal Software Engineer $290K

Enginyer de Software Backend

Enginyer de Software Full-Stack

Científic de Dades
Data Scientist I $118K
Data Scientist II $160K
Senior Data Scientist $170K

Bioestadístic

Gestor de Producte
Median $196K

Enginyer Mecànic
Median $133K
Enginyer Biomèdic
Median $100K
Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari
Median $304K
Gestor de Projectes
Median $156K
Gestor de Programes Tècnics
Median $165K
Comptable
$25.5K
Operacions de Negoci
$35.7K
Gestor d'Operacions de Negoci
$177K
Analista de Negoci
$199K
Desenvolupament Corporatiu
$332K
Servei al Client
$19.6K
Gestor de Ciència de Dades
$264K
Analista Financer
$131K
Recursos Humans
$206K
Tecnòleg de la Informació (TI)
$71.6K
Consultor de Gestió
$85.8K
Màrqueting
$212K
Dissenyador de Producte
$69.5K
Gestor de Programes
$209K
Vendes
$136K
Enginyer de Vendes
$92.5K
Analista de Ciberseguretat
$161K
Arquitecte de Solucions
$98.2K
Redactor Tècnic
$48K
Investigador UX
$101K
Capitalista de Risc
$176K
