Riverbed Technology Salaris

El salari de Riverbed Technology oscil·la entre $41,644 en compensació total anual per a un Enginyer de Programari a la banda baixa fins a $203,975 per a un Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Riverbed Technology. Darrera actualització: 9/18/2025

$160K

Tecnòleg de la Informació (TI)
Median $96K
Gestor de Producte
Median $135K
Enginyer de Programari
$41.6K

Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari
$204K
PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a Riverbed Technology és Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $203,975. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Riverbed Technology és $115,500.

Altres recursos