La compensació de Actuari in United States a Milliman oscil·la entre $102K per year per a Analyst i $210K per year per a Principal. El paquet de compensació year mitjà in United States totalitza $112K. Visualitza el desglossament de salari base, accions i bonus dels paquets de compensació total de Milliman. Última actualització: 12/8/2025
Nom del Nivell
Total
Base
Accions
Bonus
Analyst
$102K
$93.5K
$0
$8.6K
Actuarial Associate
$146K
$121K
$0
$24.7K
Consultant
$229K
$151K
$0
$77.5K
Principal
$210K
$160K
$0
$50K
Empresa
Nom del Nivell
Anys d'Experiència
Compensació Total
|No s'han trobat salaris
