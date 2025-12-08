Directori d'empreses
Milliman
Milliman Actuari Salaris

La compensació de Actuari in United States a Milliman oscil·la entre $102K per year per a Analyst i $210K per year per a Principal. El paquet de compensació year mitjà in United States totalitza $112K. Visualitza el desglossament de salari base, accions i bonus dels paquets de compensació total de Milliman. Última actualització: 12/8/2025

Mitjana Compensació per Nivell
Afegir CompComparar Nivells
Nom del Nivell
Total
Base
Accions
Bonus
Analyst
$102K
$93.5K
$0
$8.6K
Actuarial Associate
$146K
$121K
$0
$24.7K
Consultant
$229K
$151K
$0
$77.5K
Principal
$210K
$160K
$0
$50K
Veure 1 Més Nivells
Últimes Enviaments de Salaris
Empresa

Ubicació | Data

Nom del Nivell

Etiqueta

Anys d'Experiència

Total / A l'Empresa

Compensació Total

Base | Accions (any) | Bonus
Quins són els nivells professionals a Milliman?

PMF

El paquet salarial més alt reportat per a un Actuari a Milliman in United States és una compensació total anual de $228,750. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Milliman per al rol de Actuari in United States és $110,000.

Altres recursos

