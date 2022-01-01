Directori d'empreses
Levi's
Levi's Salaris

El salari de Levi's oscil·la entre $25,761 en compensació total anual per a un Capitalista de Risc a la banda baixa fins a $211,050 per a un Gestor de Producte a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Levi's. Darrera actualització: 10/21/2025

Comptable
$155K
Científic de Dades
$51.6K
Màrqueting
$71.4K

Dissenyador de Producte
$151K
Gestor de Producte
$211K
Enginyer de Programari
$36.2K
Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari
$70.7K
Capitalista de Risc
$25.8K
No trobes el teu càrrec?

Cerca tots els salaris a la nostra pàgina de compensació o afegeix el teu salari per ajudar a desbloquejar la pàgina.


PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a Levi's és Gestor de Producte at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $211,050. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Levi's és $71,011.

Altres recursos