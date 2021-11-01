Exact Sciences Salaris

Directori d'Empreses
El rang de salaris de Exact Sciences varia de $108,455 en compensació total anual per a Operacions de Negocis a l'extrem inferior a $353,760 per a Legal a l'extrem superior. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Exact Sciences. Última actualització: 8/22/2025

$160K

Enginyer de Programari
Median $115K

Enginyer de programari full-stack

Enginyer Biomèdic
$171K
Operacions de Negocis
$108K

Analista de Negocis
$149K
Analista de Dades
$149K
Científic de Dades
$141K
Tecnòleg de la Informació (TI)
$150K
Legal
$354K
Dissenyador de Producte
$132K
Gestor de Producte
$241K
Gerent de Projecte
$175K
Vendes
$196K
PMF

El rol més ben pagat informat a Exact Sciences és Legal at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $353,760. Això inclou el salari base, així com qualsevol compensació d'accions potencial i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mediana informada a Exact Sciences és de $149,223.

