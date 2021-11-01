Directori d'empreses
Epsilon Salaris

El salari de Epsilon oscil·la entre $5,020 en compensació total anual per a un Reclutador a la banda baixa fins a $224,000 per a un Vendes a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Epsilon. Darrera actualització: 11/23/2025

Enginyer de Programari
L1 $76.8K
L2 $105K
L3 $112K
L4 $114K
L5 $149K

Enginyer de Programari Full-Stack

Científic de Dades
Median $13.9K
Gestor de Producte
Median $129K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Analista de Negoci
Median $90K
Analista de Dades
Median $80K
Vendes
Median $224K
Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari
Median $150K
Màrqueting
Median $175K
Operacions de Màrqueting
Median $58K
Assistent Administratiu
$62.1K
Operacions de Negoci
$167K
Gestor d'Operacions de Negoci
$30.5K
Tecnòleg de la Informació (TI)
$57.1K
Consultor de Gestió
$189K
Dissenyador de Producte
Median $63.5K
Gestor de Disseny de Producte
$143K
Gestor de Projectes
$28.8K
Reclutador
$5K
Arquitecte de Solucions
$137K

Arquitecte de Dades

Gestor de Programes Tècnics
$112K
Capitalista de Risc
$166K
PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a Epsilon és Vendes amb una compensació total anual de $224,000. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Epsilon és $111,943.

