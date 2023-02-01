Directori d'Empreses
Draper
Draper Salaris

El rang de salaris de Draper varia de $94,525 en compensació total anual per a Enginyer Elèctric a l'extrem inferior a $139,300 per a Gerent de Programa a l'extrem superior. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Draper. Última actualització: 8/18/2025

$160K

Enginyer de Programari
Median $125K
Enginyer de Maquinari
Median $110K
Enginyer Mecànic
Median $125K

Enginyer Elèctric
$94.5K
Gerent de Programa
$139K
Analista de Ciberseguretat
$129K
PMF

The highest paying role reported at Draper is Gerent de Programa at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $139,300. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Draper is $125,000.

Altres recursos