DPR Construction Salaris

El rang de salaris de DPR Construction varia de $113,430 en compensació total anual per a Enginyer Comercial a l'extrem inferior a $183,600 per a Gestor de Producte a l'extrem superior. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de DPR Construction. Última actualització: 8/18/2025

$160K

Gerent de Projecte
Median $156K
Enginyer Civil
Median $114K

Enginyer de construcció

Analista de Negocis
$171K

Analista de Dades
$117K
Gestor de Producte
$184K
Gerent de Programa
$168K
Enginyer Comercial
$113K
Gerent de Programa Tècnic
$131K
PMF

El rol més ben pagat informat a DPR Construction és Gestor de Producte at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $183,600. Això inclou el salari base, així com qualsevol compensació d'accions potencial i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mediana informada a DPR Construction és de $143,371.

Altres recursos