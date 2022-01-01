Directori d'empreses
CSX
CSX Salaris

El salari de CSX oscil·la entre $82,585 en compensació total anual per a un Enginyer de Maquinari a la banda baixa fins a $326,625 per a un Comptable a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de CSX. Darrera actualització: 11/19/2025

Enginyer de Programari
Median $172K

Enginyer de Programari Full-Stack

Comptable
$327K
Científic de Dades
$148K

Enginyer de Maquinari
$82.6K
Gestor de Producte
$118K
Gestor de Projectes
$152K
Gestor de Programes Tècnics
$125K
PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a CSX és Comptable at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $326,625. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a CSX és $147,900.

