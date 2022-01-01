Directori d'Empreses
CFGI
CFGI Salaris

El rang de salaris de CFGI varia de $84,575 en compensació total anual per a Analista Financer a l'extrem inferior a $131,340 per a Consultor de Gestió a l'extrem superior. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de CFGI. Última actualització: 8/17/2025

$160K

Comptable
$114K
Analista Financer
$84.6K
Consultor de Gestió
$131K

PMF

The highest paying role reported at CFGI is Consultor de Gestió at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $131,340. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at CFGI is $114,240.

