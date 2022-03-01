Directori d'empreses
Celigo Salaris

El salari de Celigo oscil·la entre $22,783 en compensació total anual per a un Operacions de Màrqueting a la banda baixa fins a $207,000 per a un Gestor de Producte a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Celigo. Darrera actualització: 9/9/2025

$160K

Enginyer de Programari
Median $29.5K

Enginyer de Software Backend

Gestor de Producte
Median $207K
Desenvolupament de Negoci
$73.6K

Èxit del Client
$98.3K
Consultor de Gestió
$122K
Màrqueting
$201K
Operacions de Màrqueting
$22.8K
Dissenyador de Producte
$62.1K
Arquitecte de Solucions
$59.3K
Gestor de Programes Tècnics
$98K
PMF

