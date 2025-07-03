Directori d'empreses
Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation
Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Salaris

El salari de Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation oscil·la entre $184,075 en compensació total anual per a un Enginyer de Programari a la banda baixa fins a $241,200 per a un Científic de Dades a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Darrera actualització: 10/10/2025

$160K

Gestor de Programes
Median $208K
Científic de Dades
$241K
Dissenyador de Producte
$230K

Enginyer de Programari
$184K

Científic de Recerca

PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation és Científic de Dades at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $241,200. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation és $218,750.

Altres recursos