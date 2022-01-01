Directori d'Empreses
Balyasny Asset Management L.P.
Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Salaris

El rang de salaris de Balyasny Asset Management L.P. varia de $159,200 en compensació total anual per a Científic de Dades a l'extrem inferior a $1,281,375 per a Banquer d'Inversions a l'extrem superior. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Balyasny Asset Management L.P.. Última actualització: 8/25/2025

$160K

Enginyer de Programari
Associate Software Engineer $182K
Software Engineer $240K
Senior Software Engineer $378K

Enginyer de programari backend

Enginyer de programari full-stack

Desenvolupador quantitatiu

Analista Financer
Median $235K
Analista de Dades
$251K

Científic de Dades
$159K
Tecnòleg de la Informació (TI)
$293K
Banquer d'Inversions
$1.28M
Gestor de Producte
$371K
Gerent d'Enginyeria de Programari
$492K
PMF

El rol més ben pagat informat a Balyasny Asset Management L.P. és Banquer d'Inversions at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $1,281,375. Això inclou el salari base, així com qualsevol compensació d'accions potencial i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mediana informada a Balyasny Asset Management L.P. és de $271,890.

