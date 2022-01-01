Directori d'Empreses
Avast Software
Treballes aquí? Reclama la teva empresa

Avast Software Salaris

El rang de salaris de Avast Software varia de $44,774 en compensació total anual per a Enginyer de Programari a l'extrem inferior a $125,290 per a Gestor de Producte a l'extrem superior. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Avast Software. Última actualització: 8/9/2025

$160K

Cobra, no et deixis enganyar

Hem negociat milers d'ofertes i aconseguim regularment augments de més de 30.000 $ (a vegades més de 300.000 $).Fes que et negociïn el salari o el teu currículum revisat pels veritables experts: reclutadors que ho fan diàriament.

Enginyer de Programari
Median $44.8K
Gestor de Producte
$125K
Gerent d'Enginyeria de Programari
$98.5K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

58 9
58 9
Falta el teu títol?

Cerca tots els salaris a la nostra pàgina de compensació o afegeix el teu salari per ajudar a desbloquejar la pàgina.


PMF

据报道，Avast Software最高薪的职位是Gestor de Producte at the Common Range Average level，年总薪酬为$125,290。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票薪酬和奖金。
据报道，Avast Software的年总薪酬中位数为$98,490。

Feines destacades

    No s'han trobat feines destacades per a Avast Software

Empreses relacionades

  • BAE Systems
  • nCino
  • Nuix
  • Darktrace
  • Rapid7
  • Veure totes les empreses ➜

Altres recursos