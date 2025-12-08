Директория на компаниите
Медианният пакет за възнаграждение на Анализатор на данни in United States в Milliman възлиза на $110K на year. Вижте разбивката на основната заплата, акциите и бонусите в пакетите за общо възнаграждение на Milliman. Последна актуализация: 12/8/2025

Средна заплата
company icon
Milliman
Data Analyst
Seattle, WA
Общо годишно
$110K
Ниво
L3
Основна
$95K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Бонус
$15K
Години в компанията
4 Години
Години опит
5 Години
Какви са кариерните нива в Milliman?
Последни подадени заплати
Компания

Местоположение | Дата

Ниво

Етикет

Години опит

Общо / В компанията

Обща компенсация

Основна | Акции (год.) | Бонус
ЧЗВ

Най-високоплатеният пакет за Анализатор на данни в Milliman in United States е с годишно общо възнаграждение от $140,000. Това включва основна заплата, както и потенциални акции и бонуси.
Медианното годишно общо възнаграждение в Milliman за позицията Анализатор на данни in United States е $79,000.

