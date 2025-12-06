Директория на компаниите
IMC
  • Заплати
  • Финансов анализатор

  • Всички заплати в Финансов анализатор

IMC Финансов анализатор Заплати

Медианният пакет за възнаграждение на Финансов анализатор in United States в IMC възлиза на $269K на year. Вижте разбивката на основната заплата, акциите и бонусите в пакетите за общо възнаграждение на IMC. Последна актуализация: 12/6/2025

Средна заплата
company icon
IMC
Trader
Chicago, IL
Общо годишно
$269K
Ниво
L3
Основна
$175K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Бонус
$93.8K
Години в компанията
0-1 Години
Години опит
0-1 Години
Какви са кариерните нива в IMC?
Последни подадени заплати
Компания

Местоположение | Дата

Ниво

Етикет

Години опит

Общо / В компанията

Обща компенсация

Основна | Акции (год.) | Бонус
Допринеси

ЧЗВ

Най-високоплатеният пакет за Финансов анализатор в IMC in United States е с годишно общо възнаграждение от $297,500. Това включва основна заплата, както и потенциални акции и бонуси.
Медианното годишно общо възнаграждение в IMC за позицията Финансов анализатор in United States е $268,750.

Други ресурси

