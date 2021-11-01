Директория на компаниите
Epsilon
Epsilon Заплати

Заплатата в Epsilon варира от $5,020 общо възнаграждение годишно за Рекрутър в долния край до $224,000 за Продажби в горния край. Левелс.фай събира анонимни и верифицирани заплати от настоящи и бивши служители на Epsilon. Последно актуализирано: 11/23/2025

Софтуерен инженер
L1 $76.8K
L2 $105K
L3 $112K
L4 $114K
L5 $149K

Full-Stack софтуерен инженер

Специалист по данни
Median $13.9K
Продуктов мениджър
Median $129K

Бизнес анализатор
Median $90K
Анализатор на данни
Median $80K
Продажби
Median $224K
Мениджър на софтуерно инженерство
Median $150K
Маркетинг
Median $175K
Маркетингови операции
Median $58K
Административен асистент
$62.1K
Бизнес операции
$167K
Мениджър на бизнес операции
$30.5K
Информационен технолог (ИТ)
$57.1K
Консултант по управление
$189K
Продуктов дизайнер
Median $63.5K
Мениджър на продуктовия дизайн
$143K
Проектен мениджър
$28.8K
Рекрутър
$5K
Архитект на решения
$137K

Архитект на данни

Мениджър на технически програми
$112K
Рисков капиталист
$166K
ЧЗВ

Най-високо платената позиция в Epsilon е Продажби с годишно общо възнаграждение от $224,000. Това включва основна заплата, както и потенциални акции и бонуси.
Медианното годишно общо възнаграждение в Epsilon е $111,943.

