Директория на компаниите
ClassWallet
Работите ли тук? Заявете вашата компания
Топ прозрения
  • Допринесете с нещо уникално за ClassWallet, което може да е полезно за другите (напр. съвети за интервюта, избор на екипи, уникална култура и т.н.).
    • За

    ClassWallet is a digital wallet and automated accounts payable platform for education, used in 27 states and by 19 state agencies, across 6,200 schools serving 4.1 million students. It saves time and overhead costs to track, pay and report on decentralized purchases. The platform includes an integrated marketplace of leading suppliers and learning curricula. ClassWallet is headquartered in Miami and has been ranked number 779 on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. in 2022.

    classwallet.com
    Уебсайт
    2014
    Година на основаване
    126
    Брой служители
    $1M-$10M
    Прогнозирани приходи
    Централа

    Получавайте проверени заплати във входящата си кутия

    Абонирайте се за проверени оферти.Ще получите разбивка на детайлите за възнаграждението по имейл. Научете повече

    Този сайт е защитен от reCAPTCHA и се прилагат Политиката за поверителност и Условия за ползване apply.

    Представени обяви за работа

      Не са намерени представени обяви за работа за ClassWallet

    Свързани компании

    • SoFi
    • DoorDash
    • Google
    • Flipkart
    • Pinterest
    • Вижте всички компании ➜

    Други ресурси